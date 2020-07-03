Tour Perry County prepares for Independence Day scavenger hunt

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tour Perry County will host its first scavenger hunt on Saturday.

The scavenger hunt takes people throughout the county stopping at five different locations.

The cost of the scavenger hunt is $25 which includes a box full of information and clues.

You are given a blue card which is hole punched at each location, then you are given a souvenir at that location.

“One person can do it, if you’d like a couple can do it, it can be a family, all ages because somebody has to drive of course, or it can be a small group and you’re with your people, you know you can be in a car with and so that way we are social distancing and when you go to each location it’s just you, there may be other people around but we will be practicing and observing social distance rules but it’s a fun, safe event to do and to get out to see Perry County,” organizer Sherry Spradlin said.

Registration will be held at Perry County Park Saturday morning from 8:00 to 10:00. Participants can return from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to the park to receive a prize if you have four out of five holes punched.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.