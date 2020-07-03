Three EKU student-athletes, three staff members test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Three Eastern Kentucky University student-athletes and three athletics staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan announced on Thursday.

Eastern Kentucky released the following statement:

The health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff are our primary concern. We value our entire campus community’s privacy and will limit information that could further identify any individual.

Per established protocols, the affected individuals have been isolated and the athletics department is amending schedules as necessary for voluntary workouts. EKU’s administration is working in conjunction with the Madison County Health Department to trace and notify the contacts of those who received positive test results.

The University has identified the spaces where these individuals were located and immediately engaged a specialty contractor for professional cleaning specific to COVID-19 that is in-line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

