Tentative agreement reached with Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center

(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A tentative agreement has been reached between Appalachian Regional Healthcare and the member bargaining committee with SEIU District 1199.

Members who work at Highlands ARH will vote on the agreement on Friday.

The member bargaining committee endorsed the proposed agreement.

More details are expected after the vote.

