Sunshine, hot temperatures continue for the 4th of July weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The hot and humid conditions continue heading into the holiday weekend!

Today and Tonight

Some of us could be waking up to some patchy fog this morning, but it should move out of here quickly. That sunshine returns once again today with highs near 90. We should see temperatures drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s today. The humid conditions will continue throughout the evening hours.

4th of July Weekend

The 90-degree days continue into the 4th of July weekend. Highs remain the upper 80s to lower 90s both days. Overnight lows will also remain near 70. Your fireworks forecast Saturday night looks dry but humid. If you are going to be outside for a long period of time Saturday or Sunday make sure you drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade and wear that sunscreen.

We could see a few stray rain chances Sunday afternoon in the heat of the day. Keep the WYMT Weather App handy especially if you have any outdoor plans.

Extended Forecast

For the new week, we will see a few more clouds move into the region. We’ll also hang onto the small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the heat of the day. Almost every day has a small chance of rain. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.