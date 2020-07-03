Advertisement

Sunshine, hot temperatures continue for the 4th of July weekend

Courtesy: MGN Online
Courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The hot and humid conditions continue heading into the holiday weekend!

Today and Tonight

Some of us could be waking up to some patchy fog this morning, but it should move out of here quickly. That sunshine returns once again today with highs near 90. We should see temperatures drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s today. The humid conditions will continue throughout the evening hours.

4th of July Weekend

The 90-degree days continue into the 4th of July weekend. Highs remain the upper 80s to lower 90s both days. Overnight lows will also remain near 70. Your fireworks forecast Saturday night looks dry but humid. If you are going to be outside for a long period of time Saturday or Sunday make sure you drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade and wear that sunscreen.

We could see a few stray rain chances Sunday afternoon in the heat of the day. Keep the WYMT Weather App handy especially if you have any outdoor plans.

Extended Forecast

For the new week, we will see a few more clouds move into the region. We’ll also hang onto the small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the heat of the day. Almost every day has a small chance of rain. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - July 2, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - July 2, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - July 2, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Hot and humid holiday weekend ahead

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The hot temperatures, humidity and sunshine have arrived and they are here to stay!

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine returns, temperatures start upward trend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:07 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
The rain has finally departed. The only moisture we see in the air today is some morning fog. Get ready for some hot days ahead.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - July 1, 2020

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - July 1, 2020

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - July 1, 2020

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Steamy temperatures, more sunshine expected for the start of July

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
After today we will finally be able to say goodbye to the rain and hello to sunshine!

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4 p.m. forecast - July 2, 2020

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four