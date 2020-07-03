Advertisement

Sheriff: Homemade fireworks made inside home that exploded, killing 1, injuring 5 others

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said at least seven people were inside the Elizabethtown home.
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said at least seven people were inside the Elizabethtown home.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – One person died and five others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Elizabethtown.

Federal investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they believe someone was preparing homemade fireworks when the explosion occurred late Wednesday.

“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my career,” Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said. “ATF says that they used some chemicals that were legal, legal to use and legal to purchase. But I guess they mixed the wrong kind of chemicals together and caused this explosion.”

The explosion was reported in the 3000 block of New Glendale Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

No other homes in the area were damaged.

“I was sitting in the living room watching TV and I heard a loud explosion,” neighbor David Buckles said. “A big boom.”

Seven people were inside the home at the time of the explosion.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, one was flown to UofL Hospital for treatment, one was taken by ambulance to UofL Hospital, three were treated at Hardin Memorial Hospital and one person was not injured.

The extent of the injuries of the people who were hospitalized has not been released.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

With the 4th of July holiday weekend approaching, the ATF is warning the public to stay away from explosive devices that do not meet safety or quality standards of legally manufactured consumer fireworks.

