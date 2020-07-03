Restraining order filed against two of Governor Beshear’s COVID-19 executive orders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A temporary restraining order was filed against some of Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 Executive orders.

Our sister station WKYT reports that the lawsuit was brought on by a Boone County auto race track and a daycare.

The order allows auto race tracks in Kentucky to operate at 50-percent capacity and daycares to increase the number to children allowed in a group together.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron also joined the lawsuit.

A judge ruled in favor of the businesses on Thursday. Another hearing is set for July 16th.

Governor Beshear’s Office commented saying that the ruling was dangerous and reckless, and is limitting the powers the governor has in order to save lives and stop the virus.

