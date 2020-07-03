Advertisement

Police: Lexington Man charged in London homicide after body found in park

(Photo: Laurel County Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department says they were called out to the city’s Levi Jackson park Wednesday after hearing reports of a dead body near the park’s amphitheater.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old James L. Mays of Lexington.

An autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort ruled the death a homicide.

On Thursday, London Police connected 42-year-old Edward D. Brewer, also from Lexington, to the murder.

Brewer was arrested and charged with Mays’ murder, he is currently being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.

