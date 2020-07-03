Police: Lexington Man charged in London homicide after body found in park

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department says they were called out to the city’s Levi Jackson park Wednesday after hearing reports of a dead body near the park’s amphitheater.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old James L. Mays of Lexington.

An autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort ruled the death a homicide.

On Thursday, London Police connected 42-year-old Edward D. Brewer, also from Lexington, to the murder.

Brewer was arrested and charged with Mays’ murder, he is currently being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.