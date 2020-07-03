Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-KENTUCKY-SENATE

Booker reaches out to unite Democrats against McConnell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Progressive Charles Booker has reached out to help unite Kentucky Democrats behind Amy McGrath's fight to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Booker lost to McGrath by about 15,000 votes in Democratic Senate primary results released Tuesday. On Thursday, Booker portrayed McConnell as “our common enemy” in the struggle against generational poverty and structural racism. Those issues formed the foundation of his campaign. McGrath welcomed the overture, saying she looks forward to teaming with Booker. McConnell campaign spokeswoman Kate Cooksey says a McGrath-Booker alliance might earn praise from “the liberal elite," but not from the vast majority of Kentuckians.

Officials delay decision on Kentucky Confederate statue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Officials in a Kentucky county have delayed a vote on whether to remove a Confederate statue from the grounds of a courthouse. The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports that the Daviess County Fiscal Court was expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would've moved the statue to property owned by the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Instead, they voted to postpone the decision until Aug. 6. A Daughters of the Confederacy official praised the delay, saying she wants the statue to remain in public view. Meanwhile, a leader of the local NAACP chapter said placing the statue anywhere prominent continues the “glorification of the Confederate cause.”

Large mural of Breonna Taylor will be painted in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A mural of a Black woman who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, will be painted in a historically Black neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland. The Capital Gazette reports that artists and volunteers will paint a 7,000-square-foot mural of Breonna Taylor on Saturday. Taylor was shot and killed by police in her Louisville apartment in March. She was sleeping when officers executed a no-knock warrant. Her death sparked protests and calls for the officers involved to be arrested and charged. Muralist Jeff Huntington said the mural will be painted on a basketball court. The project is in collaboration with the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture and the Banneker-Douglass Museum.

Lexington mayor names members of racial justice commission

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has made 70 appointments to a new commission aimed at reducing systemic racism. The Commission for Racial Justice & Equality has five subcommittees that will begin meeting next week. Gorton appointed two co-chairs, Roszalyn Akins and Dr. Gerald Smith, who helped decide the topics it will focus on and choose the members. Gorton has given the group a 60-day deadline to make its recommendations.

Sheriff: At least 1 injured in Kentucky home explosion

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky said at least one person was injured after a home exploded Wednesday night. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said at least seven people were inside the Elizabethtown home when there was an explosion at 10 p.m. According to news outlets, the house doesn't appear to be structurally damaged. One person was airlifted to the University of Louisville hospital. Information on the person’s injuries weren’t immediately known. It’s also unclear whether the other people in the house were injured. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Comer chosen as ranking Republican on investigative panel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky has been selected for the role as top-ranking Republican on a key investigative committee in Congress. Comer was tapped for the post on the House Oversight and Reform Committee this week by the House Republican Steering Committee. His new role puts Comer at the forefront of responding to Democratic oversight efforts. Comer was first elected to Congress in 2016 from Kentucky’s 1st District. He has served on the House Oversight Committee throughout his tenure.