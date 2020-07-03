Advertisement

Kentucky target, five-star recruit Makur Maker commits to Howard

Makur Maker made the first move in high-level recruits going to HBCUs. The five-star recruit picked Howard University over Kentucky, UCLA and Memphis.
By Willie Hope
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Makur Maker made the first move in high-level recruits going to HBCUs. The five-star recruit picked Howard University over Kentucky, UCLA and Memphis.

Maker becomes the first big-time recruit to sign with a historically black college/university (HBCU) since the era of recruiting databases. The five-star recruit was one of the first major recruits to even visit an HBCU. He is rated as a top-20 recruit in the Class of 2020 by Rivals, 247 Sports and ESPN.

The younger brother of NBA player Thon Maker, Makur says he hopes to inspire others to take the HBCU route as well. Mikey Williams, a Class of 2023 combo guard from San Diego, has expressed interest in going to an HBCU as well.

Maker also declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but is a second-round prospect. He still has time to remove his name from the draft. The early entrant date is set for August 17. Maker averaged 17.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks at Hillcrest Prep Academy in 2019-2020.

