Kentucky Daybook

Friday, Jul. 03 Chase Rice performs first concert since being criticised for playing a show to a packed crowd - Country musician Chase Rice performs his first show since playing an outdoor concert on 27 Jun at Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, TN, which caused backlash as attendees were photographed standing close together, with many not wearing masks. It also took place one day after the state of Tennessee reported its highest-ever count of new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections. Today's show is held at a drive-in, with support from Tyler Booth and Shelby Lore. On Tuesday Rice commented,'Please go by the rules, please go by the laws on this Friday show coming up and those moving forward so we can get to regular shows soon enough'

Location: Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/ChaseRiceMusic

Contacts: Ebie McFarland, Essential Broadcast Media, LLC, ebie.mcfarland@gmail.com, 1 615 495 5491

Saturday, Jul. 04 Independence Day - Independence Day, aka 4th of July - public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain