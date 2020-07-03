Advertisement

Judge won’t toss evidence in Kentucky lawmaker’s DUI case

(WYMT)
Jul. 3, 2020
LONDON, Ky. - A state lawmaker will face a jury trial in September after unsuccessfully trying this week to have evidence in his drunken driving case thrown out.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that State Rep. Derek Lewis was arrested near his home at 1:55 a.m. on April 16, just a few hours after the 2020 General Assembly adjourned in Frankfort.

According to the arrest report, the London Republican’s truck was in a ditch with the motor running. The report says Lewis was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and smelled strongly of alcohol. He also refused a sobriety test.

At a Tuesday hearing, a judge denied Lewis’ requests to suppress evidence. 

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lexington Herald-Leader.)

