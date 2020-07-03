Advertisement

Home Depot modifies rope sales after nooses found in stores

Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.
Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Home Depot is changing its rope sales practices after nooses were found hanging in one of its North Carolina stores.

Home Depot released a statement saying it is “appalled and disturbed” by the incident.

It is the latest in a series of similar incidents at its stores in the recent years.

The company has now decided to sell shorter, pre-cut lengths of rope instead of rope wrapped on large spools.

Nooses are widely regarded as a threatening symbol of racism and hatred and it is particularly relevant as businesses and institutions across the country are currently engaged in conversations around systemic racism.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4-year-old beats cancer after fighting for 495 days, welcomed home with a parade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Makres
She walked into her home with her papaw and cousin, walking right over to her toys.

News

Beyond Blackjewel part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

Harlan County Parks, other recreational areas reopen after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

‘Become a superhero': Prestonsburg groups host NARCAN training event

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Prestonsburg celebrates ‘bigger, better’ Independence Day with COVID-19 in mind 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

Smurf dope 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

4-year-old beats cancer after fighting for 495 days, welcomed home with a parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

’We need to be smart’: Laurel County COVID-19 cases quadruple in June 11 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Kayak Rentals 11

Updated: 1 hours ago
Perry County Kayak Rentals to return

State

Sheriff: Homemade fireworks made inside home that exploded, killing 1, injuring 5 others

Updated: 1 hours ago
One person died and five others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Elizabethtown.