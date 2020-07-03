Advertisement

Holiday tradition continues along Highway 52

The yard sale runs from July 3-5(WYMT)
By Tommy Pool
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This weekend along Highway 52, it’s a holiday tradition in Breathitt, Lee and Estill County.

“We love it, we love just talking to people and hearing their stories and trading,” said vendor, Lou Miller.

The 50-mile long yard sale is just as important to some of those people visiting and looking through the booth as the vendors.

“I come over here and I’m gonna continue to come. Every year as long as I can as long as I am able to get around and stuff,” Wilam Molands said.

Yard sales line the highway all weekend on Highway 52 through Breathitt, Lee and Estill Counties.

“We all live on 52 sometimes we have yard sales sometimes we just get out and go look,” Molands said.

While many come every year, there are still a few first-timers like Stephen Kilburn.

“I Are usually go through here and go to work. I’ve always wanted to stop it one of these but never really had a chance but I had this Friday off,” Kilburn said.

Shoppers can find all kinds of unique items.

“You never know what you’re gonna find out here in one of these yard sales. I got me a Nintendo 64. I am ever had one of these and I was one and one,” Kilburn said.

One item you see a lot of this year, masks as COVID-19 continues to grasp the country.

“It’s still all right to have you just have to watch yourself. Just make sure you’re practicing social distancing and stuff like that,” Kilburn said.

“It makes a big difference because you don’t stop and talk directly to the people that you know and stuff up close you just kind of wave from a distance,” Molands said.

The event runs from July 3rd to July 5th.

