Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Ja Morant has taken advantage of the NBA’s hiatus and added 12 pounds of muscle, and the NBA’s likely rookie of the year knows exactly what he wants when the Grizzlies go to Orlando. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard's goal is helping Memphis speed up its rebuilding process by clinching the franchise's first playoff berth since 2017 and then hopefully making some noise during the postseason.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Vanderbilt football player dismissed from the team and expelled for violating the university’s sexual misconduct policy in October 2018 took part in a Pro Day on campus months later, forcing the university to apologize and adjust its procedures. The Title IX office investigated linebacker Charles Wright and ruled he had violated school policy on sexual misconduct. That led to his immediate dismissal, and he was expelled later that same month. The Tennessean newspaper reported Thursday the linebacker also had access to football facilities for months in proximity of his accuser, a female student equipment manager.