Hazard movie theater reopens

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hillside Theater is back opened in Hazard. The theater had closed due to COVID-19.

The first movie Friday started at 4 p.m. Start times for movies have been staggered to try and limit crowds in the lobby.

Workers are required to wear masks while moviegoers are encouraged to social distance.

The capacity for theaters is limited to 50 percent.

Currently, Hillside Theater is showing older movies that were big hits. New movies won’t be released until August 27th due to the pandemic.

You can see a full list of shows and times, here

