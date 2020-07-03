Governor Beshear announces 299 new cases, four deaths Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 299 new cases and four new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

At least 16,376 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 585.

One of the victims was a 107-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

“The loss of these Kentuckians is sorely felt,” Gov. Beshear said, adding that the red, white and blue decorations ordinarily seen this time of year should be joined by green lights as homes and businesses are lit to honor the memory of Kentuckians who’ve been lost to COVID-19.

4,747 people have recovered from the virus.

430,071 Kentuckians have received tests.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.