Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces 299 new cases, four deaths Friday

Gov. Beshear reported nine new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 581 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
Gov. Beshear reported nine new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 581 Kentuckians lost to the virus.(MGN)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 299 new cases and four new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

At least 16,376 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 585.

One of the victims was a 107-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

“The loss of these Kentuckians is sorely felt,” Gov. Beshear said, adding that the red, white and blue decorations ordinarily seen this time of year should be joined by green lights as homes and businesses are lit to honor the memory of Kentuckians who’ve been lost to COVID-19.

4,747 people have recovered from the virus.

430,071 Kentuckians have received tests.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

What could police reform look like in Louisville?

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.

News

Smile for your snack: Pike County girl opens free snack stand

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Reagan Mullins is giving away snacks and smiles at Reagan's Snack Stand.

Forecast

Hot and sunny conditions for your July 4th Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
If you are going to be outside for a long period of time make sure you drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade and wear that sunscreen.

State

Busy Fourth of July holiday expected at Herrington Lake

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
The weather looks great for spending the holiday weekend on the lake.

Latest News

Crime

Police: Lexington Man charged in London homicide after body found in park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
London Police arrested a Lexington man in connection to the murder of a man discovered in the city's Levi Jackson Park.

News

Judge won’t toss evidence in Kentucky lawmaker’s DUI case

Updated: 9 hours ago
A state lawmaker will face a jury trial in September after unsuccessfully trying this week to have evidence in his drunken driving case thrown out.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

State

Cost to move Davis statue from Kentucky Capitol: $225K

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 5-ton statue had stood in the Capitol Rotunda since 1936.

State

Firm hired to perform comprehensive review of LMPD

Updated: 12 hours ago
Mayor Greg Fischer announced Chicago-based consulting firm Hillard Heintze will perform a top-to-bottom review of the Louisville Metro Police Department.