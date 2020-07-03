Fireworks and social distancing: what you need to know about the upcoming fireworks show in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday crews worked to prepare for the Hazard fireworks show, testing out fireworks to make sure the aim is correct for safety.

“It’s dangerous, but as long as you follow the safety protocols I’ll live on those odds, but you got to have somebody that’s willing to do exactly what they need to do for everyone to walk off and be unharmed,” said Chad Allen.

Safety precautions go farther than just the crew. Keeping COVID-19 concerns at the top of mind, city and county officials planned the show with social distancing plans for the spectators.

“We met with state and local officials, talked about it, they’re encouraging social distancing as well as we are,” said Police and Fire Commissioner, Tony Eversole.

Encouraging a 6-foot distance away from other groups.

“We’re going to have all the officers out in full force we’re going to try to keep everybody to their own family unit,” added Eversole.

Chad Allen is a technician for Pyrotechnic Display. Allen also grew up in Hazard and said Independence Day is special to him.

“We want to be safe, we know there’s little kids down there, I’ve got a 6-year-old little girl and they look forward to that every year, you know, we want to do everything we possibly can to put a smile on their face,” said Allen.

You can view the fireworks from the safety of your car from the Hazard Bypass, Perry County Park or the parking lot of Hazard City.

“If you don’t want to you don’t even have to get out of your car, you know, you can sit in the back of your truck, you can open your sunroof, or hang out the windows and park and you can watch it from about anywhere in Hazard,” said Eversole.

The firework show is set to start at 9:30 Saturday night.

