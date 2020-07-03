Advertisement

Families reunite after visitors approved at Ky. assisted living facilities

Ryan Johns touches hands with his grandmother, Billie Johns, through a plexiglass shield during visitation.
Ryan Johns touches hands with his grandmother, Billie Johns, through a plexiglass shield during visitation.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ryan Johns lives in the same neighborhood where his grandmother Billie Johns lives. Billie lives at Presbyterian Homes Cedar Creek, an assisted living facility in Pikeville.

"It seems like it had been longer than what it had been," Billie said." When I see my grandson, he lives up the street and rolls me up to his place in my wheelchair. I miss that."

On Friday, Billie reunited with her son, grandson, and great-granddaughter as Presbyterian Homes Cedar Creek reopened its doors to visitors.

The Kentucky Department of Aging Independent Living approved a visitation booth on the front porch of the assisted living facility.

“You take it for granted that you can stop and see them at any time. That had been taken away in the last couple of months, and so today was great to be in this distance so we could see her,” Ryan Johns said about his grandmother.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Restraining order filed against two of Governor Beshear’s COVID-19 executive orders

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The order allows auto race tracks in Kentucky to operate at 50-percent capacity and daycares to increase the number to children allowed in a group together.

News

Fireworks and social distancing: what you need to know about the upcoming fireworks show in Hazard

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The firework show is set to start at 9:30 Saturday night.

News

Hazard movie theater reopens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The theater is showing movies released before the pandemic along with a few classics.

News

Holiday tradition continues along Highway 52

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tommy Pool
A holiday tradition will continue on Highway 52.

News

Tour Perry County prepares for Independence Day scavenger hunt

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Registration will be held at Perry County Park Saturday morning from 8:00 to 10:00

Latest News

State

What could police reform look like in Louisville?

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.

State

Governor Beshear announces 299 new cases, four deaths Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Hazard Fireworks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Smile for your snack: Pike County girl opens free snack stand

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Reagan Mullins is giving away snacks and smiles at Reagan's Snack Stand.

Forecast

Hot and sunny conditions for your July 4th Weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
If you are going to be outside for a long period of time make sure you drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade and wear that sunscreen.