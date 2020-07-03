Busy Fourth of July holiday expected at Herrington Lake

BOYLE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The weather looks great for spending the holiday weekend on the lake.

Out at Herrington Lake, officials are expecting a busy few days.

With the summer heat in full swing on this holiday weekend, people are finding ways to cool down, and what better way than enjoying time out on the lake?

According to Paul Barnes, the owner of Chimney Rock Marina, since opening back on Memorial Day weekend, they have had a steady stream of business.

At 5:30 on @WKYT hear how marinas and boaters are keeping themselves and others safe from COVID-19 while trying to enjoy the lake this holiday weekend: https://t.co/LM1s0pVArz pic.twitter.com/xybuQDhqU0 — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) July 3, 2020

But over the past week leading up to the Fourth of July he has noticed an increase in customers, and he is expecting what could be a record-setting turnout for Lake Harrington.

Barnes says his rental boats are booked solid through at least another week.

Several people visiting the lake Friday told us they were trying to come out Friday, rather than this weekend so they could try to beat the crowd.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.