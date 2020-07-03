Advertisement

Busy Fourth of July holiday expected at Herrington Lake

By Adam Burniston
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOYLE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The weather looks great for spending the holiday weekend on the lake.

Out at Herrington Lake, officials are expecting a busy few days.

With the summer heat in full swing on this holiday weekend, people are finding ways to cool down, and what better way than enjoying time out on the lake?

According to Paul Barnes, the owner of Chimney Rock Marina, since opening back on Memorial Day weekend, they have had a steady stream of business.

But over the past week leading up to the Fourth of July he has noticed an increase in customers, and he is expecting what could be a record-setting turnout for Lake Harrington.

Barnes says his rental boats are booked solid through at least another week.

Several people visiting the lake Friday told us they were trying to come out Friday, rather than this weekend so they could try to beat the crowd.

