AAU basketball back up and running cautiously during COVID-19

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Travel sports are back in the state of Kentucky, as the AAU basketball circuit has picked up in the past couple weeks.

“It’s 100% positive. Absolutely amazing,” Rex Frohnapfel said, one of Kentucky Premier’s head coaches.

Frohnapfel, like many others, knows the importance of bringing his girls back to play and spend time together.

“With our younger girls, it’s not really about winning and losing. It’s building those relationships,” Frohnapfel said. “It’s helping them with life skills. We were able to do that, and it’s been 100% positive.”

But for athletes heading into and already in high school, things are a little more complicated. Athletes want to get their names out there in front of college coaches while also keeping themselves, their families and everyone involved safe.

“At that age, they’re a lot more competitive and like you said, they’re trying to get college coaches to see them to get their education paid for them,” Frohnapfel explained. “At the exact same time, you have to think, well if any of these girls would get sick or be with their grandparents and take this back to them. It’s a lot finer line for them to play than we feel it is for our girls.”

Frohnapfel also said that they take into account a number of factors when deciding what tournaments to go to, including number of fans that will be there and the COVID-19 cases in the area.

