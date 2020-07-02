Wolfe County hoping to grow football program

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County has built solid sports programs, including 14th All “A” region champs in girls’ basketball and softball, as well as a boys’ basketball team that won the 55th District in 2020. Now the Wolves hope they can build their football program as well.

“In 2017 we had coach Jeff Chris start all this up,” 9th Grader Jacob Parker said. “We got the school affiliated and then we started playing. Just thank God that we have a football team now.”

Wolves Head Coach Joe DeBella has done this before.

“You’re always, especially when you’re starting a new program, it’s getting the youngsters interested,” DeBella said. “With hard work and dedication, they have an opportunity to get an education.”

But now with the extra factor of COVID-19, the Wolves hope to bring out more numbers.

“We gotta do everything possible to provide each youngster an opportunity to compete,” Deballa continued. “We only have so many youngsters and all these other programs are established.”

Despite that, Wolfe County has gotten support from all parties involved.

“The family’s awesome. When we go to the games, they cheer us on and it’s just all fun,” Parker said.

“The administration - all the way from the superintendent down to the whole system, have been very supportive,” DeBella added.

It’s support the program needs in order for the kids to play the game they love.

“Just cause I like playing football. Played it for a while,” 7th Grader James Drake said.

In addition to the JV team, the Wolves are also growing their middle school football program.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.