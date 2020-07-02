Advertisement

Sunshine returns, temperatures start upward trend

(WTOK)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The rain has finally departed. The only moisture we see in the air today is some morning fog. Get ready for some hot days ahead.

Today and Tonight

We’re cranking out the sunshine and cranking up the heat today. Highs will climb into the upper 80s for most locations, with the heat index making it feel closer to 90. Get the sunglasses and sunscreen ready to go. The next few days will be good pool and lake weather. Clear skies are around tonight as we drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

If you have a long holiday weekend like I do, it’s going to be a good one. Sunshine continues for both Friday and Saturday, so whichever day your community is having their 4th of July fireworks display, you won’t have any weather issues. Make sure you take your heat precautions if you plan to be outside, because it’s going to be h-o-t. Highs both days will be around 90 or above and you know what that means for the heat index. Low to mid 90s are definitely in the realm of possibility for the feels like temperature. Lows will drop to around 70 both night under mainly clear skies.

Scattered heat of the day rain chances return Sunday and carry us through most of next week. The heat doesn’t go anywhere either. We’ll be close to 90 all the way through next Thursday for a daytime high and close to 70 for overnight lows.

