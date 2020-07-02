One million meals delivered to Kentucky seniors during pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear spent time Wednesday morning to thank local groups for helping to feed seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meal delivery programs have ramped up significantly since the first case was reported in the commonwealth.

Governor Beshear traveled from the state capital to the Capital City Activities Center Wednesday to celebrate the one-millionth meal being delivered to Kentucky seniors since the pandemic began.

“It just dawned on me that this is one of the first events outside of some briefings that I’ve done over the last few months, and I can’t think of a better one,” Gov. Beshear said.

At the Capital City Activities Center, their meal delivery program has grown nearly 200 percent since the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced.

“We have had an over 1,000 percent increase in calls to seniors as well to make sure they have everything that they need,” Gov. Beshear said.

Governor Beshear acknowledged that Kentucky is doing well at flattening the curve, especially compared to other states, but continued to stress the importance of following health and safety guidelines.

“This has been a time where we have come together to help each other,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve donated our time, our energy and our dollars to ensure that we can ultimately help those around us, and we are probably not going to live through another time in our lifetime where it is as important as it is right now.”

Seniors can sign up for free meals through Kentucky’s Aging and Disability Resource Center.

