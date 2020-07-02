Advertisement

Officials delay decision on Kentucky Confederate statue

The vote to remove the statue was delayed until August 6.
The vote to remove the statue was delayed until August 6.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020
OWENSBORO, Ky. - Officials in a Kentucky county have delayed a vote on whether to remove a Confederate statue from the grounds of a courthouse.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports that the Daviess County Fiscal Court was expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would’ve moved the statue to property owned by the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Instead, they voted to postpone the decision until Aug. 6.

A Daughters of the Confederacy official praised the delay, saying she wants the statue to remain in public view.

Meanwhile, a leader of the local NAACP chapter said placing the statue anywhere prominent continues the “glorification of the Confederate cause.”

