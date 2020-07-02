Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments reported new COVID-19 cases across Eastern Kentucky Thursday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported four new cases, two probable and two recovered in Clay County. Jackson County has 27 active cases with one in the hospital. Rockcastle County has one new recovered case.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported four new cases. The new cases include a 36-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman from Leslie County. The other two are a 42-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman from Perry County. The health department reports 12 new recovered cases. The KRDHD service area has 101 confirmed and six probable cases. 84 have recovered and one has died.

The Laurel County Health Department confirmed eight new cases who all recovering at home. The county now has 145 total cases with 92 active. Thursday’s cases include a 40-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman, a 50-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.

The Pike County Health Department reported 10 new cases making the county’s total 103. Of the 103, 36 are active with one in the hospital. All others are recovering at home. The health department confirmed a minor aged man who symptomatic, a 19-year-old man who is symptomatic, a 49-year-old woman who is symptomatic, a 65-year-old man who is symptomatic, a 40-year-old man who is symptomatic, a 44-year-old woman who is symptomatic, a 43-year-old woman who is asymptomatic, a 62-year-old man who is symptomatic, a minor aged man who is symptomatic and a 66-year-old woman who is asymptomatic. All of the new patients are recovering from home.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley reported one new COVID-19 case. He says the case is a 67-year-old woman who is asymptomatic and in quarantine. This is the 27th case for the county.

