Advertisement

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments reported new COVID-19 cases across Eastern Kentucky Thursday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported four new cases, two probable and two recovered in Clay County. Jackson County has 27 active cases with one in the hospital. Rockcastle County has one new recovered case.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported four new cases. The new cases include a 36-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman from Leslie County. The other two are a 42-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman from Perry County. The health department reports 12 new recovered cases. The KRDHD service area has 101 confirmed and six probable cases. 84 have recovered and one has died.

The Laurel County Health Department confirmed eight new cases who all recovering at home. The county now has 145 total cases with 92 active. Thursday’s cases include a 40-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman, a 50-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.

The Pike County Health Department reported 10 new cases making the county’s total 103. Of the 103, 36 are active with one in the hospital. All others are recovering at home. The health department confirmed a minor aged man who symptomatic, a 19-year-old man who is symptomatic, a 49-year-old woman who is symptomatic, a 65-year-old man who is symptomatic, a 40-year-old man who is symptomatic, a 44-year-old woman who is symptomatic, a 43-year-old woman who is asymptomatic, a 62-year-old man who is symptomatic, a minor aged man who is symptomatic and a 66-year-old woman who is asymptomatic. All of the new patients are recovering from home.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley reported one new COVID-19 case. He says the case is a 67-year-old woman who is asymptomatic and in quarantine. This is the 27th case for the county.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Small Kentucky town forced to cancel 4th of July festival due to COVID-19 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Laurel County traffic stop results in two drug arrests

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two men were arrested following a traffic stop in London Thursday morning.

State

Gov. Beshear order allows driver’s licenses to be renewed remotely

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Administrative Office of the Courts announced on Thursday that circuit court clerks statewide may continue providing certain driver’s licenses services remotely.

News

Prestonsburg celebrates ‘bigger, better’ Independence Day with COVID-19 in mind 4 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Latest News

News

Harlan County Parks, other recreational areas reopen after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mosley encourages social distancing and good cleaning practices while visiting the parks.

Regional

Knox Co. Board of Health passes mandatory mask order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Justin McDuffie
The Knox Co. Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory starting Friday, July 3.

News

Prestonsburg celebrates ‘bigger, better’ Independence Day with COVID-19 in mind

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The city of Prestonsburg is moving forward with its Independence Day celebrations.

State

Kentucky offers in-person unemployment assistance for two more cities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
More than 20,000 Kentuckians filed for unemployment last week.

State

Governor Beshear announces 239 new cases, nine deaths Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Small Kentucky town forced to cancel 4th of July festival due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The small town Midway had to cancel their big July 4th festival this year.