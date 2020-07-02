Advertisement

Laurel County traffic stop results in two drug arrests

Methamphetamine, Xanax, marijuana and money seized from two men after a Laurel County traffic stop. (Image: Laurel County Sheriff's Department)
Methamphetamine, Xanax, marijuana and money seized from two men after a Laurel County traffic stop. (Image: Laurel County Sheriff's Department)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men were arrested following a traffic stop in London Thursday morning.

Laurel County deputies pulled over William D. Barrett of Manchester and Larry C. Helton of Corbin after Barrett failed to stop when entering the highway. He was found in possession of a large amount of a crystal-like substance, believed to be meth, and a large amount of money.

The deputies’ K-9 also alerted them to a large amount of Xanax and meth in the vehicle. Both men were then taken into custody.

An investigation revealed that a motel room rented by one of the men contained a large amount of Xanax, suspected meth and suspected marijuana.

Barrett was charged with disregarding a stop sign, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Helton was charged with first- and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Both men were taken in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

