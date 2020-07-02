Advertisement

Kentucky offers in-person unemployment assistance for two more cities

(MGN)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - People can now make appointments for in-person unemployment insurance services starting next week in Hopkinsville and Somerset.

Those appointments can be made for July 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In-person assistance is still available in Frankfort. You must bring two forms of identification.

Appointments can be made here or by calling 502-564-2900.

More than 20,000 Kentuckians filed for unemployment last week.

Since March, there have been more than 1 million unemployment claims in Kentucky.

