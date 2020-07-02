Advertisement

Indiana mother charged in fatal mauling of infant son by family dog

Jennifer Connell, 38, was charged with neglect of a dependent in the January death of her 26-day-old son, Julian Connell.
Jennifer Connell, 38, was charged with neglect of a dependent in the January death of her 26-day-old son, Julian Connell.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP/Gray News) - A northwestern Indiana woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal mauling of her 26-day-old son by the family’s pit bull mix dog.

The Journal and Courier reports Wednesday that 38-year-old Jennifer Connell of Lafayette was charged with neglect of a dependent. Her infant son, Julian Connell, died at a hospital after the Jan. 25 dog attack on a bed at the family’s home, about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.

The baby suffered fatal neck and head injuries, according to WRTV.

Police have said Connell was at home when the pit bull began fighting with a beagle-mix dog in the house. The baby’s teenage brother separated the dogs, and police said that’s when the pit bull attacked the baby.

An officer had to fatally shoot the pit bull to get to the infant.

Connell said she knew the dog was aggressive, and it had gone after the baby before, WRTV reports. She said she was trying to find another home for the dog at the time of her son’s death.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

A predicted surge in US job growth for June might not last

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Economists have long warned that the economic benefits of allowing businesses to reopen would prove short-lived if the virus wasn't brought under control.

National

Trump administration defends response to Russia bounty claims

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Russian officers allegedly offered cash to Taliban militants to kill U.S. or UK troops, according to European intelligence officials.

National

US sets record high with more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases reported in single day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
At least five states, including Arizona, California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, marked their highest number of new daily confirmed cases on the same day.

National

Nude gardening nets indecent exposure charges for Pa. city official

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The official faces three misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and was suspended from his job without pay, pending the results of the investigation.

Latest News

State

AARP Kentucky calls for changes to protect nursing homes

Updated: 3 hours ago
AARP Kentucky leaders claim nursing homes are in a crisis and people in Kentucky and Indiana are reaching out to them for help.

National

July 4 plans announced for Washington DC

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Masks are encouraged, and the National Park Service says there will be 300,000 available for free for those who need them.

National

LAPD funding slashed by $150M, reducing number of officers

Updated: 4 hours ago
About two-thirds of the funding was earmarked for police overtime and will be used to provide services and programs for communities of color, including a youth summer jobs program.

Forecast

Sunshine returns, temperatures start upward trend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The rain has finally departed. The only moisture we see in the air today is some morning fog. Get ready for some hot days ahead.

National

Trump calls reports of Russian bounties on US troops in Afghanistan 'a hoax'

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A new Pentagon report says Russia has been working with the Taliban to speed up the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan.

Regional

Knox Co. Board of Health passes mandatory mask order

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knox Co. Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory starting Friday, July 3.