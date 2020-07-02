Advertisement

How could Tennessee pushing back its high school football season affect Kentucky?

Board of Control announced the options following a meeting on Wednesday July 1st
By Willie Hope
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tennessee’s delayed start to the 2020 high school football season means a number of schools near the Kentucky-Tennessee border will have open dates.

Corbin is one of those schools, as the Redhounds have two Tennessee schools from Tennessee in their Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic this year.

“We’re supposed to play Knoxville Catholic. Ft. Thomas Highlands was scheduled to play Notre Dame out of Chattanooga,” Corbin Head Football Coach Tom Greer said.

Along with Corbin, Whitley County, Knox Central and Williamsburg also have to find new opponents for the first half of the season.

“I’ve been trying to find somebody in Kentucky that was playing somebody in Tennessee that day like we were and probably match up with them, or maybe somebody who had an open date,” Whitley County Head Football Coach Jep Irwin said. The Colonels were supposed to travel to Tennessee to take on Scott on August 28.

“It makes it tough cause that’s your first game before district and a heck of an opponent,” Knox Central Head Football Coach Fred Hoskins added. “You know, that’s kinda the reason we scheduled it there, to hopefully get us ready for our district games.”

The Panthers were headed down to take on Knoxville Central on September 25.

However, the problems go beyond finding teams to fill in their schedules, but also addressing the elephant in the room: the fact that Kentucky may push back its high school football season as well.

“I just don’t think the KHSAA’s gonna say hey go ahead and start normal,” Gree said. “I just don’t see that happening.”

“Us and Tennessee have a lot in common you know, just as far as population, right here geographically close by,” Hoskins added. “Probably see us kinda follow in those footsteps.”

While speculation continues leading up to the KHSAA’s decision on segment four of the return plan on July 13, coaches just hope to get somewhat of a season in.

(Jep Irwin): “I think you cannot measure the social, psychological, well-being impact on kids not being able to go back to school, including not being able to play sports,” Irwin explained. “Extracurricular activities are a big part of high school.”

