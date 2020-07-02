Hot and humid holiday weekend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The hot temperatures, humidity and sunshine have arrived and they are here to stay!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see a few clouds here and there this evening with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight we could see some patchy, dense fog into the early morning hours.

Friday the hot trend continues! Highs will be near 90 with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will see those mostly sunny skies once again.

4th of July Weekend

Your 4th of July weekend is looking steamy! We will see highs near 90 both days with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We could see a stray chance for a shower or two on Sunday so if you plan on being outside, make sure to have that WYMT Weather App with you in case you get caught in a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

Remember to drink plenty of water this weekend and take frequent breaks in the shade. Also, don’t forget the sunscreen because the UV index will be high!

Extended Forecast

Hot temperatures continue into the new week along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

It doesn’t look like a total washout next week, but we will continue to monitor that throughout the next few days.

Have a safe and happy 4th of July weekend!

