Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has made 70 appointments to a new commission aimed at reducing systemic racism. The Commission for Racial Justice & Equality has five subcommittees that will begin meeting next week. Gorton appointed two co-chairs, Roszalyn Akins and Dr. Gerald Smith, who helped decide the topics it will focus on and choose the members. Gorton has given the group a 60-day deadline to make its recommendations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky has been selected for the role as top-ranking Republican on a key investigative committee in Congress. Comer was tapped for the post on the House Oversight and Reform Committee this week by the House Republican Steering Committee. His new role puts Comer at the forefront of responding to Democratic oversight efforts. Comer was first elected to Congress in 2016 from Kentucky’s 1st District. He has served on the House Oversight Committee throughout his tenure.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Board of Education has identified the three remaining candidates for state education commissioner, who will be interviewed next week in Louisville. The board released the names of the three on Wednesday. They are Jeffco Public Schools Superintendent Jason Glass of the Denver area, University of Kentucky College of Education Dean Julian Vasquez Heilig and Jefferson County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Felicia Cumings Smith. The board will meet Monday and Tuesday to conduct second-round interviews. The Department of Education says a new commissioner is expected to be chosen in mid- to late July.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Democratic Senate nominee Amy McGrath has gone on the offensive after her narrow primary win. She challenged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to disclose what he knows about intelligence assessments suggesting Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. McGrath's attack comes a day after she defeated Charles Booker in Kentucky's primary election. In a Senate speech Wednesday, McConnell warned of Russian efforts to undermine U.S. interests in the Middle East. McGrath’s attack is a prelude to what’s expected to be a big-spending, hard-fought fall campaign in Kentucky as McConnell seeks a seventh term.