Harlan County Parks, other recreational areas reopen after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Harlan County reopened its parks, picnic shelters and the Martin’s Fork Lake beach and recreation area.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley said the parks could have reopened on Monday, but the county was not able to have the inmates help keep the lawns in shape. Mosley said the county struggled to keep the lawns maintained, but the park’s crew was able to clean up branches, pressure wash picnic tables and cut grass at the county’s parks.

Mosley encourages social distancing and good cleaning practices while visiting the parks.

“Folks that are using our picnic shelters for reunions or birthday parties or, you know, baby showers or what have you, to bring disinfectant spray or disinfectant wipes and wipe off the picnic tables before and after each use,” said Mosley. “We encourage, you know, parents to make sure after their kids get done playing, put some sanitizer on their hands when you get them home, you know, wash their hands for 20 seconds with warm soapy water,” added Mosley.

Mosley said basketball and volleyball courts will remain closed at all parks and Martin’s Fork Lake because it is hard to maintain social distancing on the courts.

