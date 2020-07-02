Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces 239 new cases, nine deaths Thursday

Gov. Beshear provided the latest update on the fight against COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear provided the latest update on the fight against COVID-19 in Kentucky.(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 239 new cases and nine new deaths in Kentucky on Thursday.

At least 16,079 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 581.

4,726 people have recovered from the virus.

420,058 Kentuckians have received tests.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky offers in-person unemployment assistance for two more cities

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Paige Noel
More than 20,000 Kentuckians filed for unemployment last week.

State

Small Kentucky town forced to cancel 4th of July festival due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The small town Midway had to cancel their big July 4th festival this year.

National

Large mural of Breonna Taylor will be painted in Annapolis

Updated: 1 hours ago
A mural of Breonna Taylor who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, will be painted in a historically Black neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland.

State

Officials delay decision on Kentucky Confederate statue

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials in a Kentucky county have delayed a vote on whether to remove a Confederate statue from the grounds of a courthouse.

Latest News

State

Pool testing: What is it, and are Ky. businesses using it?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
While people are focused on staying healthy at work, many businesses are focused on how they can ensure their employees are healthy.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Death investigation underway at Levi Jackson Park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Police say at this point, they do not suspect foul play in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

State

AARP Kentucky calls for changes to protect nursing homes

Updated: 13 hours ago
AARP Kentucky leaders claim nursing homes are in a crisis and people in Kentucky and Indiana are reaching out to them for help.

Forecast

Sunshine returns, temperatures start upward trend

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The rain has finally departed. The only moisture we see in the air today is some morning fog. Get ready for some hot days ahead.

Regional

Knox Co. Board of Health passes mandatory mask order

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Justin McDuffie
The Knox Co. Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory starting Friday, July 3.