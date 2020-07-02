Governor Beshear announces 239 new cases, nine deaths Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 239 new cases and nine new deaths in Kentucky on Thursday.

At least 16,079 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 581.

4,726 people have recovered from the virus.

420,058 Kentuckians have received tests.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

