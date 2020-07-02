Advertisement

Gov. Beshear annouces members of ArgiTech Advisory Council

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday plans to build America’s AgriTech capital in Kentucky.
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the names of those he’s added to the ArgiTech Advisory Council.

Gov. Beshear will serve as chairman of the AgriTech Advisory Council. The initial members include:

  • Dr. Ryan Quarles, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture;
  • Warren Beeler, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Agriculture Policy;
  • Dr. Aaron Thompson, President of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education;
  • Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet;
  • Mike Berry, Secretary of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet;
  • Larry Hayes, interim Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development;
  • Rebecca Goodman, Secretary of the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet;
  • Dr. Eli Capilouto, President of the University of Kentucky;
  • Dr. Robert L. (Bob) Jackson, President of Murray State University;
  • Dr. M. Christopher Brown II, President of Kentucky State University;
  • Linda Gorton, Mayor of the Lexington-Fayette County Urban Government;
  • Laura White-Brown, Mayor of the City of Morehead;
  • Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge Executive;
  • James Kay, Woodford County Judge Executive;
  • Ashli Watts, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce;
  • Bill Finn, State Director of the Kentucky State Building and Construction Trades Council, representing Kentucky labor and trade;
  • Eric Gregory, President of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, representing Kentucky labor and trade;
  • Dr. Mark Lyons, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alltech, representing Kentucky businesses related to agriculture and agricultural technology;
  • Jonathan Webb, founder and Chief Executive Officer of AppHarvest, representing Kentucky businesses related to agriculture and agricultural technology;
  • Dr. Shubin Saha, Chief Operating Officer of Kentucky Fresh Harvest, representing Kentucky businesses related to agriculture and agricultural technology; and
  • Trevor Claiborn, co-founder of Black Soil, representing Kentucky businesses related to agriculture and agricultural technology.

“AgriTech is the future of agriculture, and Kentucky is uniquely positioned to embrace and deliver on it,” the Governor said. “Being the global leader in the AgriTech industry not only will make Kentucky’s farms more productive and efficient, but also will benefit every citizen and every region of the commonwealth in creating industry and jobs.”

Last week the governor signed an international agreement to help grow Kentucky’s ArgiTech industry.

Beshear says it will help rebuild the state’s economy.

