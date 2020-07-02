Gov. Beshear annouces members of ArgiTech Advisory Council

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the names of those he’s added to the ArgiTech Advisory Council.

Gov. Beshear will serve as chairman of the AgriTech Advisory Council. The initial members include:

Dr. Ryan Quarles, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture;

Warren Beeler, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Agriculture Policy;

Dr. Aaron Thompson, President of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education;

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet;

Mike Berry, Secretary of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet;

Larry Hayes, interim Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development;

Rebecca Goodman, Secretary of the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet;

Dr. Eli Capilouto, President of the University of Kentucky;

Dr. Robert L. (Bob) Jackson, President of Murray State University;

Dr. M. Christopher Brown II, President of Kentucky State University;

Linda Gorton, Mayor of the Lexington-Fayette County Urban Government;

Laura White-Brown, Mayor of the City of Morehead;

Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge Executive;

James Kay, Woodford County Judge Executive;

Ashli Watts, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce;

Bill Finn, State Director of the Kentucky State Building and Construction Trades Council, representing Kentucky labor and trade;

Eric Gregory, President of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, representing Kentucky labor and trade;

Dr. Mark Lyons, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alltech, representing Kentucky businesses related to agriculture and agricultural technology;

Jonathan Webb, founder and Chief Executive Officer of AppHarvest, representing Kentucky businesses related to agriculture and agricultural technology;

Dr. Shubin Saha, Chief Operating Officer of Kentucky Fresh Harvest, representing Kentucky businesses related to agriculture and agricultural technology; and