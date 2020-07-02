Advertisement

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

More than 450 Confederate soldiers are buried in the cemetery
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”(Source: Gordon County Sheriff's Office)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RESACA, Ga. (Gray News) — The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery.

Deputy E.L. Kirby found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground, an incident report said. They had been removed from gravesites.

Some of the flags spelled out “stop racism.” Others were in the shape of an X.

Some of the flags pulled out of the ground in the cemetery were used to spell out “stop racism.”
Some of the flags pulled out of the ground in the cemetery were used to spell out “stop racism.”(Source: Gordon County Sheriff's Office)

Kirby picked up the flags and placed them back around the cemetery, the report said.

The cemetery, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta, is the burial place for more than 450 Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War Battle of Resaca in May 1864.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who killed himself

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood officials Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in an Army CID investigation who shot himself to death as police approached.

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

National Politics

Gang of 8 briefed on Russian bounties intel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Congress' so-called gang of eight received a briefing Friday on the intelligence of potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

News

Small Kentucky town forced to cancel 4th of July festival due to COVID-19 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Latest News

News

Laurel County traffic stop results in two drug arrests

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two men were arrested following a traffic stop in London Thursday morning.

State

Gov. Beshear order allows driver’s licenses to be renewed remotely

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Administrative Office of the Courts announced on Thursday that circuit court clerks statewide may continue providing certain driver’s licenses services remotely.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
New cases of the virus were reported across the mountains on Thursday.

News

Prestonsburg celebrates ‘bigger, better’ Independence Day with COVID-19 in mind 4 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Harlan County Parks, other recreational areas reopen after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mosley encourages social distancing and good cleaning practices while visiting the parks.

Regional

Knox Co. Board of Health passes mandatory mask order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Justin McDuffie
The Knox Co. Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory starting Friday, July 3.