Former UK basketball player teaches basketball camp

Letcher County, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Premier East’s basketball camp has one goal in mind.

“We’re just trying to improve girls’ basketball in the entire state of Kentucky,” said Kentucky Premier East Director, Rex Frohnapfel.

The camp had around 20 girls from all across Eastern Kentucky ranging from second to fourth graders.

“Kentucky premier though we try to take it to a whole nother level we just we try to provide options for girls that may not get the same opportunity,” added Frohnapfel.

Wednesday’s camp was special for another reason, with former Kentucky basketball player, MaKayla Epps teaching the camp.

“How excited is a little girl in Kentucky to get to workout with someone who was an incredible player at the University of Kentucky like that’s what every kid inspires boys and girls,” said Frohnapfel.

“That’s what I’m all about right now just pouring myself into the youth I wish I would’ve had somebody like me when I was their age,” said former UK point guard, MaKayla Epps.

However, just because they’re young, does not mean she’s going to go easy on them.

“Do some things that I know they will benefit from once I leave today and I’m definitely going to put it to em though but it’ll be a good workout we’ll have fun with it no doubt and I’m excited to see them do their thing on the court,” added Epp.

