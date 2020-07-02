Advertisement

Former UK basketball player teaches basketball camp

The camp had around 20 girls from all across Eastern Kentucky, ranging from second to fourth graders.
Former UK Player teaches basketball camp
Former UK Player teaches basketball camp(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Letcher County, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Premier East’s basketball camp has one goal in mind.

“We’re just trying to improve girls’ basketball in the entire state of Kentucky,” said Kentucky Premier East Director, Rex Frohnapfel.

The camp had around 20 girls from all across Eastern Kentucky ranging from second to fourth graders.

“Kentucky premier though we try to take it to a whole nother level we just we try to provide options for girls that may not get the same opportunity,” added Frohnapfel.

Wednesday’s camp was special for another reason, with former Kentucky basketball player, MaKayla Epps teaching the camp.

“How excited is a little girl in Kentucky to get to workout with someone who was an incredible player at the University of Kentucky like that’s what every kid inspires boys and girls,” said Frohnapfel.

“That’s what I’m all about right now just pouring myself into the youth I wish I would’ve had somebody like me when I was their age,” said former UK point guard, MaKayla Epps.

However, just because they’re young, does not mean she’s going to go easy on them.

“Do some things that I know they will benefit from once I leave today and I’m definitely going to put it to em though but it’ll be a good workout we’ll have fun with it no doubt and I’m excited to see them do their thing on the court,” added Epp.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WATCH: Terry Wilson shows he’s healthy for the upcoming season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
After successful surgery on September 19, 2019, Wilson showed everyone he’s more than ready to come back strong in 2020.

Sports

Paintsville native places in virtual Extreme Mustang Makeover Competition

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
In March, Paintsville native, Tana Wells was selected to compete in the Extreme Mustang Makeover.

Sports

Belfry continues construction on new turf field

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Cam Stadium is officially getting a makeover. The Belfry Pirates, the defending Class 3A champions, are hoping to take a new turf field this fall.

Sports

Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
Minor League Baseball made official on Tuesday what has seemed obvious for weeks: MiLB’s season has been canceled because of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Latest News

Regional

High school games and scrimmages on hold until end of August

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
Practices, scrimmages and competitions will be impacted for contact sports this fall.

Sports

Three-star 2021 receiver Christian Lewis commits to Kentucky

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Lewis is the fourth wide receiver to commit to Kentucky in the 2021 class.

Sports

Get to know new UK Cheer Coach Ryan Martin O’Connor

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
Get to know new UK Cheer Coach Ryan Martin O’Connor

Sports

Get to know new UK Cheer Coach Ryan Martin O’Connor 11 P.M.

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

Sports

WATCH: North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard garners national attention after viral dunking video

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard is getting national attention after a video of him dunking has gone viral.

Sports

Betsy Layne, other mountain schools enter segment three of KHSAA return

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Teams start segment three of the KHSAA return plan.