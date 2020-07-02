Advertisement

FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.
The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.(Source: NBC12)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based FedEx is joining a growing list of organizations to ask the Washington Redskins to change its name.

A FedEx spokesperson released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.”

The Redskins play at FedExField Stadium in Landover, Maryland. FedEx President and CEO Fred Smith is a minority owner and has been since 2003.

Thursday’s request comes one day after AdWeek reported investment firms and shareholders worth a combined $620 billion asked FedEx, Nike and other businesses to terminate their sponsorship with the Redskins over the name.

The team has been under fire for decades over its controversial moniker with many calling it a racial slur against Native Americans.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has been adamant in his opposition to the name change.

Thursday’s move is arguably the most compelling in the battle over the brand. Right now, there’s no word on what might happen with FedEx if the team keeps its name.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beyond Blackjewel part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

Harlan County Parks, other recreational areas reopen after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

Prestonsburg celebrates ‘bigger, better’ Independence Day with COVID-19 in mind 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

Smurf dope 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

Latest News

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

News

“A perfect activity during COVID-19:” Kayaks return to the Northfork of the Kentucky River

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Perry County Kayak Rentals are continuing this summer just with a few changes.

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

News

’We need to be smart’: Laurel County COVID-19 cases quadruple in June

Updated: 1 hour ago
As of Thursday evening, the county has 145 cases. 92 of those cases are active.

News

An increase in overdoses may be due to ‘smurf dope’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Traveling from metropolitan areas such as Lexington and Louisville, making their way to the mountains.

News

Laurel County increase in COVID-19 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6