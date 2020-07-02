“A perfect activity during COVID-19:” Kayaks return to the Northfork of the Kentucky River

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Soon you will be able to take to the water once again in Hazard, regardless of whether or not you have a kayak or not.

“Our river is an asset that is often seen as a liability because often times it can be. we see the river as the source of flooding issues and the source of issues,” said Downtown Coordinator, Bailey Richards. “Our experience of the river at this level is very different than the experience of the river down there. it’s much cooler, it’s much calmer, it’s much quieter.”

For the third straight year, anyone can enjoy the beautiful river on a kayak or a canoe thanks to Perry County Kayak Rentals.

“Right now we are going to be opening Thursday through Saturday, nine to four,” said Richards. “Four is not the last time that you can be on the water. Four is the last time we are launching boats. Every boat rental is for up to four hours.”

Richards says bringing the service back this year was a no brainer.

“One of the reasons that we wanted to make sure that we open this year is because of COVID. Because this is such a great way to easily socially distance. You’re going to come out with your friends and family and it’s very easy and it is very easy to stay 6 feet apart and still feel connected to the people in your life.￼”

However, there will be some changes.

“All of our staff are going to do the best they can to social distance and all of the boats will be sprayed with a bleach water cleaning solution in between every use,” said Richards.

For now, the county will no longer transport you to the ramp downtown.

“We don’t want to put a lot of people in a confined space especially once they’ve been sweating once they’ve been breathing heavily once they’ve been out on the water all day,” said Richards.

Rentals start their regular schedule next Thursday.

Perry County will do rentals this holiday weekend starting Saturday with the Freedom Float and then having hours on Sunday too.

