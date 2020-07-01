Advertisement

WATCH: Terry Wilson shows he’s healthy for the upcoming season

Wilson tore his patellar tendon against Eastern Michigan in 2019.
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When Terry Wilson went down with a torn patellar tendon against Eastern Michigan last season, many Wildcat fans wondered if Terry Touchdown could make a full return. After successful surgery on September 19, 2019, Wilson showed everyone he’s more than ready to come back strong in 2020.

The video excited BBN as many feel the Cats have a shot at making a run in the SEC East in 2020, should the season be played. Wilson has a 12-3 record as the starting quarterback for Kentucky.

