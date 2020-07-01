WATCH: Terry Wilson shows he’s healthy for the upcoming season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When Terry Wilson went down with a torn patellar tendon against Eastern Michigan last season, many Wildcat fans wondered if Terry Touchdown could make a full return. After successful surgery on September 19, 2019, Wilson showed everyone he’s more than ready to come back strong in 2020.

The video excited BBN as many feel the Cats have a shot at making a run in the SEC East in 2020, should the season be played. Wilson has a 12-3 record as the starting quarterback for Kentucky.

