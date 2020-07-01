Advertisement

VIDEO: Bear spotted on UK’s campus

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday, we told you about an increase in bear sightings in central Kentucky. Now, a bear has been spotted on UK’s campus!

Check it out:

That’s in front of the Kentucky Clinic, close to UK Hospital.

UK Police say this video was shot early Wednesday morning, but Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says it’s been aware of this bear in Lexington for weeks.

Wildlife officials say they’re going to let the bear be, unless it becomes threatening.

They’re urging people not to feed the bear.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Extra COVID-19 precautions at Lake Cumberland marinas as July 4 holiday approaches

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Boats will again be on the water this holiday weekend, despite an ongoing pandemic.

Eastern Kentucky News

List: Fireworks displays taking place across the mountains this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
During the COVID-19 pandemic, communities across the region have put summer activities on hold, but many locations will still have their annual 4th of July fireworks display.

State

Bear spotted on UK’s campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tuesday, we told you about an increase in bear sightings in central Kentucky. Now, a bear has been spotted on UK’s campus!

Regional

Beyond Blackjewel: The impact of the infamous bankruptcy one year later

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor James
It has been one year since Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy - the subsequent events of that day altered more than one thousand lives.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Laurel County man facing child exploitation charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Kentucky State Police troopers arrested Andrew Grigsby, 25, of London Tuesday following an investigation into his online activity.

State

Most Kentuckians spent stimulus checks on food

Updated: 9 hours ago
As part of the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey conducted in mid-June, numbers show 1.8 million out of 3.3 million stimulus recipients in Kentucky spent stimulus money on food.

Forecast

Scattered rain chances continue today, big warm up on the way

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Welcome to July! Our scattered rain chances continue for one more day before our temperatures become the big story just in time for Independence Day.

Eastern Kentucky News

Much-needed Louisa, Kentucky, sewage project on the horizon

Updated: 12 hours ago
Louisa, Kentucky, Mayor Harold Slone says street flooding has been a safety issue for years. With a roughly $4 million sewage project currently in place, streets that receive the impact will feel safer.

State

Kentucky hires firm to help process jobless claims backlog

Updated: 13 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday the company will shore up staffing to process the requests for benefits.

State

Election expert breaks down Kentucky 2020 races and looks ahead to November

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
This year’s election saw several changes brought on by a global pandemic and racial tensions.