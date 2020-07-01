VIDEO: Bear spotted on UK’s campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday, we told you about an increase in bear sightings in central Kentucky. Now, a bear has been spotted on UK’s campus!

Check it out:

That’s in front of the Kentucky Clinic, close to UK Hospital.

UK Police say this video was shot early Wednesday morning, but Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says it’s been aware of this bear in Lexington for weeks.

Wildlife officials say they’re going to let the bear be, unless it becomes threatening.

They’re urging people not to feed the bear.

