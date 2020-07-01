Summer camp getting students back in learning environment

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky is back to hosting summer camps as of July 1st.

Normally we have about 30 summer camps a year and those are all-day camps,” said Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky Office Manager, Charles Bush. “We’ve had to scale that back but this July every Wednesday we are holding a camp from Noon to 3 p.m.”

Wednesday was the first camp at Challenger Learning Center as campers participated in Lego Creation Challenges.

“We’ve been talking a lot about design models measuring. A little math in there and engineering skills,” said Challenger Learning Center Instructor, Rhonda Wagers.”

Rhonda Wagers, who is a retired school teacher said he was just excited to have the kids back in the classroom.

“I’m really excited to be back working with children. I have missed this so much,” said Wagers.

During the camps, Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky has safety procedures and guidelines in place.

“We are enacting a full range of safety precautions as per state guidelines. Of course, the health and safety of campers is number one. So we’re asking all of our campers to bring masks and wear them we’re bringing social distancing in the equation,” said Bush.

With the Fall still unknown for schools, Challenger is using the camps to learn different ways the center can still teach students science during the school year if field trips are not allowed.

“Students will have to have their own personal supplies and not be able to share supplies so we will be able to make these boxes in the kids to where each student can have their own supplies for 2 to 3 science lessons,” said Wagers.

Challenger Learning Center’s camps and lessons are geared towards STEAM: Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math.

The center also offers virtual camps this summer. Click here to learn more about Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky or visit them on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.