Steamy temperatures, more sunshine expected for the start of July

Sun and Cirrus Clouds --- Image by � Royalty-Free/Corbis
Sun and Cirrus Clouds --- Image by � Royalty-Free/Corbis (KWQC)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After today we will finally be able to say goodbye to the rain and hello to sunshine!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to hang onto some clouds and scattered showers and storms this evening. Those will start to move out of here later tonight. Overnight lows look to drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Mostly sunny skies finally return Thursday and stick around for a while! Highs will get into the upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

We will continue to see the sunshine for your Friday with highs getting back into the upper 80s to close to 90 with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

For the Fourth of July, the hot and dry weather continues! Highs will be close to 90 for the holiday weekend with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70. We could see a few scattered showers Sunday, but most of us should stay on the dry side.

Those 90-degree days continue into the new week. We could see some scattered showers and storms for the new week as well, but it doesn’t look like a total washout.

