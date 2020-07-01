Scattered rain chances continue today, big warm up on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to July! Our scattered rain chances continue for one more day before our temperatures become the big story just in time for Independence Day.

Today and Tonight

I may be the only person I know who can get sunburned under a mainly cloudy sky. That’s what happened to me yesterday. Those clouds and scattered rain chances will linger today, but our flooding threat is gone. I think we might even start to see some clearing later today heading into the evening hours. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

Tonight, look for decreasing clouds that might even clear completely out by morning. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns on Thursday and hangs out with us all the way into the holiday weekend. Temperatures are going to soar, sending people running to find the pool and some Bomb Pops. We’re in the upper 80s on Thursday and then close to 90 or above all the way into the middle of next week.

Our next best chance for rain returns on Monday as scattered heat of the day chances, but over all, I think it’ll be a nice weekend for the 4th. Just don’t forget your heat precautions, especially if you have outdoor plans!

Don’t be me and end up looking like this!

This is Brandon. He didn't wear a hat because the skies were mostly cloudy and he thought it would be fine. Don't be like Brandon. (WYMT)

