“Not to Bee”: 2020 Breathitt County Honey Festival cancelled

(Source: Breathitt County Honey Festival 2020/Facebook)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Honey Festival will not take place this year due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post made on Tuesday, the Breathitt County Honey Festival Committee made the decision to cancel the traditional Festival, scheduled for Labor Day weekend in Jackson.

The committee says they hope to encourage alternative activities that can be safely held while observing social distancing and said to watch for more details in the future.

