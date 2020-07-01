Much-needed Louisa, Kentucky, sewage project on the horizon

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - When we hear drops of rain, some of us carry on with our day. Others have no choice but to jump into action.

“When it’s raining like this, I always go and check on my neighbors,” said Larry Hanson.

Raised in Louisa, Hanson knows how frequent street flooding is for the town.

“It gets up to about right here,” said Larry Hanson, pointing to the tops of his knees.

So, whenever the rumbling of rain rolls in, he has a routine in place for when those drops hit the streets.

The first step is getting down on his hands and knees to pull grass, dirt, and debris out from the sewers to allow water from the street to pass through.

“Every time it rains. When people cut their grass, they don’t rake the grass up. They just blow it and that clogs it up,” said Hanson.

Mayor Harold Slone says street flooding has been a safety issue for years. With roughly a $4 million sewage project currently in place, streets that receive the impact of flooding will feel safer.

“The main problem with street flooding is Lock avenue and it’s simply the storm drains are not big enough to handle it. Currently, the storm water is going into our sewer system,” Slone said.

Projecting to take about a year and a half to complete, Slone said this project is paid for through federal and state government grants and loans. There is no additional fee for Louisa residents.

“What this project does, is take all the storm water and put a bigger pipe and put it to the river. Keeps it out of the sewer system,” Slone said.

Putting less strain on the sewer lines -- and more comfort in the minds of Louisa residents.

