Most Kentuckians spent stimulus checks on food

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New state-by-state numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau reveal 86 percent of people in the Commonwealth receiving or expecting a stimulus check said they spent at least a portion of that check just keeping food on the table.

As part of the bureau’s Household Pulse Survey conducted in mid-June, numbers show 1.8 million out of 3.3 million stimulus recipients in Kentucky spent stimulus money on food.

The finding is not surprising to people providing food assistance.

“What we are anticipating is the need is not going to decrease,” Dare to Care Food Bank spokesman Stan Siegwald said. “What our concern is, that it will go even higher than it is today. That is a 35 percent jump, well over 200,000 people in our community suffering food insecurity. What that’s going to look like in six months, we’re not sure, but we have to prepare for the worst.”

The Dare to Care Food Bank saw the demand for food jump 35 percent in March. The numbers have remained steady even as the economy continues to reopen and despite the arrival of stimulus checks.

Siegwald said Dare to Care supplies 200 area food pantries and warns those operations to be prepared for a marathon.

“If it continues at that pace,” Siegwald said, “we’re looking at not 24 million pounds of food in a year, but perhaps 30 million pounds.”

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.