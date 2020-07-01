Lyndsey ‘Biker’: Teen with cerebral palsy takes first ride on custom bike

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Lyndsey Baker is turning 14 years-old in August. And, like most teenagers, is thriving on the freedom that comes with her age. But, for Lyndsey, that freedom looks a little different.

Lyndsey has cerebral palsy, which impacts most things in her day-to-day life.

”She has visual impairment. She has low muscle tone,” said her mother, Lisa Patrick. “She can’t walk independently. She has had several surgeries- several hip surgeries- for her to be able to walk.”

With her diagnosis comes some limitations, which often means she is left out of certain situations.

“She normally can’t do what other kids can do,” Patrick said. “She can’t ride a bicycle. And she can’t run and play like other kids can.”

But, with a new bike that meets her needs, Lyndsey is now getting a little taste of what it is like to just be “other kids.”

“Specially designed by her physical therapist to meet her needs. So, this way, the child can be as active as any other child and they won’t be held back,” said Pikeville Kiwanis Club President Dave Compton.

The bike, gifted to Lyndsey from the Kiwanis Club, allowed the teen to take her first bike ride Tuesday, bringing smiles to the faces of all who watched her roll through Division Street.

“Normally, she just has to sit back and watch- which she does enjoy. But I think she’s gonna really love to be able to ride the bike and be out there with the other kids,” Patrick said.

Her older sister, Emily Baker, says it is refreshing to see Lyndsey recognized as being capable.

“I’m glad she gets to fit in,” said Emily. “It makes me happy for her.”

Emily and her mother both said they are thankful to the Kiwanis Club because they “think about kids that aren’t typical.”

The Pikeville Kiwanis Club is currently accepting new members. They said those members make it possible to give gifts to children like Lyndsey.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.