Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one new death Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments reported new COVID-19 cases across Eastern Kentucky Wednesday.

Judge Executive Dan Mosley announced one new death in Harlan County Wednesday. This is the third COVID-19 related death for the county. Mosley also reported one new case who is a 63-year-old woman. This is the 26th case for the county.

The Magoffin County Health Department announced a new COVID-19 case. They say it is an 8-month-year-old baby.

The Bell County Health Department also reported three new cases. That brings the county’s total to 12.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new case and three recovered cases in Clay County. They say there are three new cases, one probable case and six recovered cases in Jackson County.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 11 new cases all of which are recovering at home. The county now has 84 active cases. Wednesday’s cases include a 22-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, a 4-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man, a 57-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman, a 70-year old-woman, 3-month-old man, a 14-year-old woman and a 59-year-old female

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported zero new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

