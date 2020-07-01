List: Fireworks displays taking place across the mountains this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, communities across the region have put summer activities on hold, but many locations will still have their annual 4th of July fireworks display.

Here is a list of some of the locations in our coverage area who are still having them and when.

Friday, July 3rd:

Community Location Time Pineville Chained Rock Overlook 10 p.m. Cumberland Downtown Dusk Coal Run City Park 10 p.m. Norton, VA J.J. Burton High School Football Field 9:50 p.m. Grundy, VA Grundy Town Center 9:30 p.m. Nancy Nancy Fire Department Dark

Saturday, July 4th:

Community Location Time Middlesboro Across from Kroger on U.S. 25E 9 p.m. Harlan Downtown 10 p.m. Shekinah Village (Between Cumberland and Whitesburg) At the Village 9:30 p.m. Evarts Behind the Dairy Hut 9:30 p.m. Whitesburg Riverside Park Dusk Pikeville Downtown 10 p.m. Prestonsburg Downtown 10 p.m. Louisa Town Hill Dusk Hazard Black Gold Plaza area 9:30 p.m. Monticello City Park Dusk London College Park Dusk Beattyville Happy Top Park Dusk Big Stone Gap, VA Between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Clintwood, VA Dusk Logan, W.VA Hospital Hill and the Water Tower 10 p.m. Eubank Eubank Park Dark Lake Cumberland Lee’s Ford Marina Dark Bear Wallow Farm (Pulaski County) Bear Wallow Farm Dark

Remember, due to social distancing guidelines, officials ask that you stay in your vehicle or at least six feet apart from other while watching the display.

If we have missed any here, please send us an email at news@wymt.com with the location and time of the event.

