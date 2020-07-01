Advertisement

List: Fireworks displays taking place across the mountains this weekend

Fireworks
Fireworks(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, communities across the region have put summer activities on hold, but many locations will still have their annual 4th of July fireworks display.

Here is a list of some of the locations in our coverage area who are still having them and when.

Friday, July 3rd:

CommunityLocationTime
PinevilleChained Rock Overlook10 p.m.
CumberlandDowntownDusk
Coal RunCity Park10 p.m.
Norton, VAJ.J. Burton High School Football Field9:50 p.m.
Grundy, VAGrundy Town Center9:30 p.m.
NancyNancy Fire DepartmentDark

Saturday, July 4th:

CommunityLocationTime
MiddlesboroAcross from Kroger on U.S. 25E9 p.m.
HarlanDowntown10 p.m.
Shekinah Village (Between Cumberland and Whitesburg)At the Village9:30 p.m.
EvartsBehind the Dairy Hut9:30 p.m.
WhitesburgRiverside ParkDusk
PikevilleDowntown10 p.m.
PrestonsburgDowntown10 p.m.
LouisaTown HillDusk
HazardBlack Gold Plaza area9:30 p.m.
MonticelloCity ParkDusk
LondonCollege ParkDusk
BeattyvilleHappy Top ParkDusk
Big Stone Gap, VABetween 9:30 and 10 p.m.
Clintwood, VADusk
Logan, W.VAHospital Hill and the Water Tower10 p.m.
EubankEubank ParkDark
Lake CumberlandLee’s Ford MarinaDark
Bear Wallow Farm (Pulaski County) Bear Wallow Farm Dark

Remember, due to social distancing guidelines, officials ask that you stay in your vehicle or at least six feet apart from other while watching the display.

If we have missed any here, please send us an email at news@wymt.com with the location and time of the event.

