List: Fireworks displays taking place across the mountains this weekend
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, communities across the region have put summer activities on hold, but many locations will still have their annual 4th of July fireworks display.
Here is a list of some of the locations in our coverage area who are still having them and when.
Friday, July 3rd:
|Community
|Location
|Time
|Pineville
|Chained Rock Overlook
|10 p.m.
|Cumberland
|Downtown
|Dusk
|Coal Run
|City Park
|10 p.m.
|Norton, VA
|J.J. Burton High School Football Field
|9:50 p.m.
|Grundy, VA
|Grundy Town Center
|9:30 p.m.
|Nancy
|Nancy Fire Department
|Dark
Saturday, July 4th:
|Community
|Location
|Time
|Middlesboro
|Across from Kroger on U.S. 25E
|9 p.m.
|Harlan
|Downtown
|10 p.m.
|Shekinah Village (Between Cumberland and Whitesburg)
|At the Village
|9:30 p.m.
|Evarts
|Behind the Dairy Hut
|9:30 p.m.
|Whitesburg
|Riverside Park
|Dusk
|Pikeville
|Downtown
|10 p.m.
|Prestonsburg
|Downtown
|10 p.m.
|Louisa
|Town Hill
|Dusk
|Hazard
|Black Gold Plaza area
|9:30 p.m.
|Monticello
|City Park
|Dusk
|London
|College Park
|Dusk
|Beattyville
|Happy Top Park
|Dusk
|Big Stone Gap, VA
|Between 9:30 and 10 p.m.
|Clintwood, VA
|Dusk
|Logan, W.VA
|Hospital Hill and the Water Tower
|10 p.m.
|Eubank
|Eubank Park
|Dark
|Lake Cumberland
|Lee’s Ford Marina
|Dark
|Bear Wallow Farm (Pulaski County)
|Bear Wallow Farm
|Dark
Remember, due to social distancing guidelines, officials ask that you stay in your vehicle or at least six feet apart from other while watching the display.
If we have missed any here, please send us an email at news@wymt.com with the location and time of the event.
