Laurel County man facing child exploitation charges

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is in jail facing charges.

Kentucky State Police troopers arrested Andrew Grigsby, 25, of London Tuesday following an investigation into his online activity.

The Electronic Crime branch of the agency started the investigation after discovering Grigsby uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Equipment used to commit the crime was taken for further examination.

Grigsby is currently charged with twelve counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

