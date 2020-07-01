Advertisement

Laurel County man facing child exploitation charges

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is in jail facing charges.

Kentucky State Police troopers arrested Andrew Grigsby, 25, of London Tuesday following an investigation into his online activity.

The Electronic Crime branch of the agency started the investigation after discovering Grigsby uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Equipment used to commit the crime was taken for further examination.

Grigsby is currently charged with twelve counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

